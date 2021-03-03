GMA Cool Schools: Berwick Junior High School

Today's Cool School is Berwick Junior High School.



During the month of February, the students and staff celebrated Black History Month. They worked on videos that were shared on a virtual platform. The hope is to educate, enlighten, and inspire the hearts and minds of their peers and the community.

.

This is just one of the videos they've created that shows an interpretive dance to represent the constant struggle of the fight for freedom that is still being fought today. All of the videos can be found on the Berwick Junior High School Facebook page!

.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!