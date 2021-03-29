GMA Cool Schools: Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

Today's Cool School is the Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy in Youngsville!



The school has a school wide focus on kindness. Students talk about kindness on their announcements each day, and we acknowledge acts of kindness with kindness trinkets such as pencils, bracelets, bookmarks, backpack tags, and t-shirts.

In art and music classes, they created pieces of art for people in the school and also those in the community. Students showered staff and teachers with hearts of kindness outside of their doors to show them how much they appreciate them.

They also created multi-media paintings and donated them to hospice patients, police officers, and hospital staff. The students were then rewarded with a Kindness Certificate! Most chose to donate their work to people that may need some extra love in their life!

