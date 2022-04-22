French Quarter Festival is Underway

French Quarter Festival was first produced in 1984 as a way to bring residents back to the Quarter; following the World’s Fair and extensive sidewalk repairs in the French Quarter.

More than 1,500 community volunteers help to make the festival a success.

French Quarter Festivals, Inc. is a private, non-profit 501c(3) organization.

More than 20 stages throughout the French Quarter celebrate local music and represent every genre from traditional and contemporary jazz to R&B, New Orleans funk, brass bands, folk, gospel, Latin, Zydeco, classical, cabaret, and international.

