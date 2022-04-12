Festival de Cardinale coming to Cecile Poche Park

Festival de Cardinale will take place on April 30th at Cecile Poche Park in Parks.

Put on by Red Bird Ministries, the event is a time for families of child loss to remember that loved one.

The day begins with a Mass of Remembrance at 8 am, Memorial Fun Run/Walk at 9 am, with the Memorial beginning at 10 am.

Kelly Breaux, founder of Red Bird Ministries, said it can be difficult for a family to talk about the loss of a child--the feel like their loved one is forgotten. This event will allow them the chance to openly talk about their child.

"Sometimes their names have never been spoken out loud," Breaux said. "A lot of these families who lose their babies before 20 weeks don't get a birth certificate or death certificate. They don't know what to think or feel about naming their child and this is a time for them to speak their name out loud. That was a life, precious in god's image, and that we support them in their suffering."

For more information click on the link below:

https://www.redbird.love