DSAA and UL LIFE Students Raise Awareness for World Down Syndrome Day

World Down Syndrome Day is March and the Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana is working to raise awareness, starting on UL's campus.

"We are teaming up with the UL LIFE program and we are wrapping trees with blue and yellow ribbons to commemorate World Down Syndrome Day, which is March 21st," says Molly Guidry, Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana's Media Coordinator.

"It's going to be a blast!" adds Alex Mack, UL Freshman, "And we are happy to be Down Syndrome!"

Many impacted by the condition are excited to bring awareness and share what the Down Syndrome Community is all about.

"We are strong and blessed to have Down Syndrome," says Adam Gilmore, sophomore in the UL LIFE program.

"People with Down Syndrome are just like everybody else. They go to school, they go to college. They work and contribute to their community. They have loves, they have crushes, they have feelings. They want to be accepted and have friends just like their peers," adds Guidry, who is raising a daughter with Down Syndrome.

Trees and signs on campus will remind people of World Down Syndrome Day all month long. Many are hoping the event is the beginning of a lasting awareness and understanding.

To join the group in wrapping trees, head to UL's campus at 11:30 Friday morning. The group will gather in front of Randolph Hall on the corner of University and Hebrard.