Downtown Alive! kicks off Friday

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the return of Downtown Alive! (DTA!) this spring with a look at its planned line-up.

The event is returning with live, in-person music beginning on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The season kick-off will feature High Performance + Daiquiri Queens that will welcome back the Acadiana community with a throwback version of the series, a street party performance on Vermilion and Jefferson streets.

The series begins in March and runs through May. See the lineup below:

DTA! Street Party

High Performance + Daiquiri Queens

Friday, March 11th

Vermilion Street @ Jefferson

DTA! + Tour du Riz

Marc Broussard + The Good Dudes

Friday, March 25th

Parc International

DTA! Sunday Brunch – Mother’s Day

Ray Boudreaux

Sunday, May 8th

Jefferson Street

DTA! Bach Lunch

UL Lafayette School of Music

Friday, May 13th

Parc Sans Souci

DTA!

Rosie Ledet & The Zydeco Playboys + Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush

Friday, May 13th

Parc Sans Souci

DTA! Bach Lunch

Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole

Friday, May 20th

Parc Sans Souci

DTA!

Dyer County + The Bucks

Friday, May 20th

Parc Sans Souci

DTA! Local Palooza

Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys,

Lil’ Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers,

Jeffrey Broussard & The Creole Cowboys,

Lost Bayou Ramblers + many more.

Saturday, May 28th & Sunday, May 29th

Parc International & Parc Sans Souci

