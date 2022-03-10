Watch
Downtown Alive! kicks off Friday

Posted at 7:39 AM, Mar 10, 2022
Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the return of Downtown Alive! (DTA!) this spring with a look at its planned line-up.

The event is returning with live, in-person music beginning on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The season kick-off will feature High Performance + Daiquiri Queens that will welcome back the Acadiana community with a throwback version of the series, a street party performance on Vermilion and Jefferson streets.

The series begins in March and runs through May. See the lineup below:

DTA! Street Party
High Performance + Daiquiri Queens
Friday, March 11th
Vermilion Street @ Jefferson

DTA! + Tour du Riz
Marc Broussard + The Good Dudes
Friday, March 25th
Parc International

DTA! Sunday Brunch – Mother’s Day
Ray Boudreaux
Sunday, May 8th
Jefferson Street

DTA! Bach Lunch
UL Lafayette School of Music
Friday, May 13th
Parc Sans Souci

DTA!
Rosie Ledet & The Zydeco Playboys + Rusty Metoyer & The Zydeco Krush
Friday, May 13th
Parc Sans Souci

DTA! Bach Lunch
Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole
Friday, May 20th
Parc Sans Souci

DTA!
Dyer County + The Bucks
Friday, May 20th
Parc Sans Souci

DTA! Local Palooza
Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys,
Lil’ Nathan & The Zydeco Big Timers,
Jeffrey Broussard & The Creole Cowboys,
Lost Bayou Ramblers + many more.
Saturday, May 28th & Sunday, May 29th
Parc International & Parc Sans Souci

