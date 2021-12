The Creole Nutcracker: "Back to Stage" is this Sunday, December 5th at Angelle Hall on UL's campus.

There are two performances, 1pm and 6pm.

Tickets are $20 and nonrefundable.

You must print your tickets before arriving to the show.

For more information on the Creole Nutcracker:

www.thecreolenutcracker.com/tickets

https://www.katc.com/homepage-showcase/two-acadiana-women-use-dance-to-bring-community-together