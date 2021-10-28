Creating a last minute DIY Halloween costume at Goodwill

With just three days left until Halloween, many stores are out of costumes. It might even be too late to order something from Amazon.

Abby Breidenbach found some DIY ideas that can be thrown together on a budget while supporting a good cause.

Whether your Halloween inspiration is ghosts, glamour or just getting a good laugh, you can get creative and DIY a costume in the aisles of your local Goodwill.

"You kind of get inspired by the things you see in here because there are so many different options that it sparks your creativity," says Tiffany Carrier, Marketing Specialist at Goodwill Acadiana.

The best part of finding your costume at Goodwill? Those clothing items and accessories can be brought back to the store to be donated again.

"Let's say you're finished with your Halloween costume and you're like, 'I don't want to hang on to this,' you can donate it right back to us and have a place to drop it off," says Carrier.

Carrier says it's a fun way to support sustainability efforts and keep clothes out of landfills.

Plus, while a Goodwill buy hardly makes a dent in your wallet, Carrier says the impact on the community can be pretty big.

"The money that you spend here goes back to community programs such as education, employment, crisis assistance and housing," she says.

