Crawfish Farmers hard at work preparing for Good Friday

Nolley, Wynce
Posted at 5:48 AM, Apr 01, 2021
Easter weekend means family time, and across Acadiana it means a whole lot of crawfish to be eaten over the next few days.

In Kaplan, at Crawfish Haven, Mrs. Rose's Bed and Breakfast, the experience is from mug to table, and the whole process happens on site. Owner Barry Toups says people have booked reservations months and weeks out for Easter weekend.

From Good Friday to Easter, Toups says he'll sell a few hundred pounds of crawfish to locals and visitors.

But there was little hope for the season after this year's hard freeze in February. Toups says, however, that he was pleasantly surprised at how quickly business has turned around.

"It slowed us down for 7 to 10 days but after that, this catch has been great and the crawfish are beautiful right now too," he says.

And while things are starting to look up, Toups knows the business won't be as good as in past years.

"This year's going to be a little less than the years past. I think people will take the crawfish home with them and boil it, so I think it will be a little less this year," he says.

