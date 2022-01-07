Couple investing in Downtown New Iberia with opening of new cafe and bistro

In New Iberia, a new cafe and bistro is officially open for business.

Church Alley Cafe and Bistro opened on Friday, January 7, 2022, near Church Alley in New Iberia.

Owners Mark and Nicole Delahoussaye say they want their patrons to feel like their coming home when they step foot inside Church Alley Cafe and Bistro.

"We really hope that it becomes a location where people just want to hang out, come get a good cup of coffee," said Nicole.

After years of living out of state, buying a home in New Iberia and opening the cafe and bistro is a true homecoming for Mark.

"I take pride in saying I was born literally on the bayou at Iberia General so New Iberia is home," said Mark.

Planting roots in the city was an easy sell to his wife and co-owner.

"When we were looking for our house and we found this particular place I was like oh my gosh its right downtown where all the stuff is! I've been here before but actually getting to be in this downtown area and see the small businesses and patronizing them, I've really started to fall in love with New Iberia," said Nicole. "Yeah, Downtown is growing, so we definitely wanted to put our footing down here."

The cafe and bistro will have locally roasted coffee and selection of food items for the community to enjoy.

"On Sundays we're going to have a special Sunday brunch menu. Chicken and waffles, breakfast bowls, bacon and eggs, hashbrowns, stuff like that. On our day to day menu, breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast... people have loved the avocado toast," said Nicole.

An official ribbon cutting will be held at 10:00 am on Friday with the cafe and bistro opening at 7:00 am.

