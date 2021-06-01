Coping with the impacts of storm related PTSD

As we enter into the 2021 Hurricane Season, many are still coping with lasting impacts of prior storms.

In the midst of preparing our homes and our families for storm season, experts say we should check in and make sure we're mentally prepared as well.

Mental health expert Charles Edwards says many hurricane survivors now struggle with storm related PTSD. It's something that shouldn't go unaddressed ahead of hurricane season.

"It's very important that you do take care of your mental health because if you don't take care of your mental health, it also leads to some physical issues too," said Edwards.

These types of symptoms were a shock to the system for firefighter Beau Barras who thought his professional training had prepared him for anything.

"I just kind of thought I was immune to it because I was in that situation so much that my skin just got thick to those situations," said Barras.

That was until major flooding in August of 2016.

Barras was on medical leave from the department after surgery at home with his family as the water rose in and around their home.

"To see your kids, to see your wife, nervous, anxious, it takes a whole different mindset," Barras said. "It really caused some trauma to our family because we had never experienced that before personally."

Down the road, any heavy rain event made Barras feel uneasy both mentally and physically.

"I found out it was just because it was a traumatic situation," he said. "My doctor told me about it and she said it was normal."

Experts say you can prepare to combat these very normal feelings. First, secure your home as much as possible to put your mind at ease. Then, as a storm rolls in, practice coping techniques.

Edwards suggests taking deep breaths and trying your best to remain calm.

"Normally breathing exercises really help to get you centered again. And understand just because you're hearing the sound doesn't mean you're going to have the same experience."

If someone in your home is struggling, Edwards adds that it is best to practice patience and if symptoms ever feel unmanageable, reach out to a professional for help

