Cool Schools: Truman Early Childhood Education Center

Learning About Louisiana
Posted at 3:00 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 04:00:45-04


Today's Cool School is the Truman Early Childhood Education Center in Lafayette.

early3.jpg

The students are exploring great things about our state. They learned about music, culture, foods, and the wildlife of Louisiana. The students were introduced to the crawfish industry, learning about where they are farmed, how they're collected, and ways to cook them.

early1.jpg

They also participated in a crawfish race, using their skills to predict which one would win. The students also rode scooters and pretended how to be a crawfish, while escaping a trap.

early4.jpg

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker and email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

