Cool Schools: Truman Early Childhood Education Center



Today's Cool School is the Truman Early Childhood Education Center in Lafayette.

The students are exploring great things about our state. They learned about music, culture, foods, and the wildlife of Louisiana. The students were introduced to the crawfish industry, learning about where they are farmed, how they're collected, and ways to cook them.

They also participated in a crawfish race, using their skills to predict which one would win. The students also rode scooters and pretended how to be a crawfish, while escaping a trap.

