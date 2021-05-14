Cool Schools: Park Vista Elementary



Today's Cool School is Park Vista Elementary School in Opelousas.

The school recently celebrated Autism Awareness. Each Friday during the month of April, faculty and staff decorated doors and spread awareness about Autism. Thanks to Ms. Mel Kimble for putting the program together, and all of the teachers and students supporting those living with Autism.

We've enjoyed all of the Cool School submissions this year. Teachers, start thinking about your Cool Schools stories for next year! Have a great summer.