Cool Schools: Meaux Elementary School

Accelerated Reading Program Winners
Posted at 3:00 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 04:00:57-04


Today's Cool School is Meaux Elementary!

Students at Meaux Elementary school were recognized for outstanding achievement in the Accelerated Reading Program. Students who met their grade level points and comprehension goal received prize packs to mark their accomplishments.

Grade Level Leaders were recognized as well as the top six points earners at each grade level received. Four students were also given Barnes and Noble gift cards for entering the 100 Points Club and the 200 Points Club. These students prove that reading is cool at Meaux Elementary!

We've enjoyed all of the Cool Schools this year. Teachers, start thinking about your submissions for next year. Have a great summer!

