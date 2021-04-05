Watch
CommunityGMA

Actions

Cool Schools: Meaux Elementary

Kids Heart Challenge
items.[0].image.alt
.
meaux3.JPG
Posted at 4:00 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 05:00:20-04

Today's Cool School is Meaux Elementary!

Meaux Elementary participated in the Kids Heart Challenge! Back in February, students took part in various activities and learned how to keep their heart healthy. One students loved, is the jump rope contest to see who can outlast the competition.

meaux2.jpg

The Top Jumper in the school was Emma Trahan she jumped a total of 9 minutes 15 seconds without stopping! The Top Ten fundraisers in the school were rewarded a "Free Dress" day and got to SLIME Mrs. Caldwell, the PE teacher. The top fundraiser in the school was Kali Broussard, who raised $754.

meaux1.jpg

Meaux Elementary had a grand total of $5,748 of online donations! They are super proud of our Heart Heroes!

If you have a Cool School, let us know! Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GMA Submission Forms

Submit GMA Birthday Request
Submit GMA Guest Application
Submit a News Tip