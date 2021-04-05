Cool Schools: Meaux Elementary

Today's Cool School is Meaux Elementary!



Meaux Elementary participated in the Kids Heart Challenge! Back in February, students took part in various activities and learned how to keep their heart healthy. One students loved, is the jump rope contest to see who can outlast the competition.

The Top Jumper in the school was Emma Trahan she jumped a total of 9 minutes 15 seconds without stopping! The Top Ten fundraisers in the school were rewarded a "Free Dress" day and got to SLIME Mrs. Caldwell, the PE teacher. The top fundraiser in the school was Kali Broussard, who raised $754.

Meaux Elementary had a grand total of $5,748 of online donations! They are super proud of our Heart Heroes!

