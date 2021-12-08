Watch
Cool Schools: Jesse Owens Elementary School

Learning About Apples
Jesse Owens Elementary School
Students Learning About Apples
Posted at 5:30 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 06:57:00-05

Today's Cool School is Jesse Owens Elementary! The students in Gueydan engaged in a lesson about apples!

They learned how apples grow, but also learned how to describe apples and found out more about products made from apples.

Most of us enjoy things like applesauce, apple juice, and especially during the holidays, hot apple cider!

If you have a cool school, let us know! Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!

