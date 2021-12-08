Cool Schools: Jesse Owens Elementary School

Today's Cool School is Jesse Owens Elementary! The students in Gueydan engaged in a lesson about apples!

They learned how apples grow, but also learned how to describe apples and found out more about products made from apples.

Most of us enjoy things like applesauce, apple juice, and especially during the holidays, hot apple cider!

