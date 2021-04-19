Cool Schools: Dozier Elementary

Today's Cool School is Dozier Elementary!



The students in Mrs. Shana LeBlanc's third grade class wrote goals for themselves on the flood wall near their classroom. With the anniversary of schools shutting down last year, and the ending of this year approaching, they set their goals to reach before summer.

.

.

.

Some wanted to reach reading goals, others wanted better grades. Now they're reaching those goals in the final weeks of the school year.

.

.

.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool