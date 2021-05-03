Cool Schools: Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette

Today's Cool School is Ascension Episcopal School!

5th graders at Ascension have a new Etiquette class called THRIVE: Building Confidence in any Setting"

.

Some of the lessons include navigating awkward situations, handling disagreements, and making great first impressions. The students learn etiquette, hospitality and social skills and practice with their peers and faculty members. This helps the students to build confidence, and at this age, that's important!"

.

If you have a Cool School, let us know! Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!