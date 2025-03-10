Construction to begin on preservation project along La. 87

IBERIA PARISH, La. — On Monday, March 10, construction is slated to begin on a $951K preservation project along a portion of La. 87, from La. 3182 to 0.65 miles southeast of La. 3182, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LaDOTD).

The project will include new drainage structures, asphalt concrete milling, pavement patching, asphalt concrete overlay and related work. Construction is scheduled to take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, weather permitting, according to LaDOTD.

Lane closures are expected. During closures, La. 87 will only be open to local traffic. Detour routes will be posted, utilizing La. 671, La. 182, and La. 3182. Emergency vehicles will not be able to access the entire area during closures, authorities say.

When the road is not closed, the area will be open to regular traffic, with a 12-foot maximum lane restriction for oversized loads traveling through the work zone. Officials say emergency vehicles will have access to the area during lane closures, but may experience delays.

The project is estimated to be completed by May 2025, as maintained by LaDOTD.




