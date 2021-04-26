Complimentary Haircuts for Musicians Today

Now that restrictions are easing a bit, and live music can happen again, it's time for our local artists to start looking "stage ready."

A local group is working to make that easier, by offering free haircuts and beard trims to local musicians.

The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living is partnering with Frederick Hair Studio and Archie’s Beauty & Barber Salon to host “Get Your Groove Back On,” a day of complimentary haircuts and beard trims for musicians in the Acadiana area.

Through its Healthier Air for All initiative, TFL has worked to support the overall health of musicians by making all public places in Louisiana, including music venues, bars, and gaming facilities, smoke-free. When musicians feel good, whether from breathing healthier air, feeling supported by the community, or from receiving a fresh new haircut, they perform better.

This complimentary haircut day is being offered to any Acadiana musicians regardless of their ability to pay. Appointments are required and can be set up by calling 337-234-4054 and mentioning Get Your Groove Back On.

The appointments will be between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 26.

All musicians are welcome.