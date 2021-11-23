Community fridge started in Vermilion Parish in time for holidays

Thanksgiving is almost here with more holidays right around the corner.

And as you prepare for your own family to celebrate, consider helping other local families this season.

Community refrigerators in Lafayette and Vermilion Parishes are offering easy opportunities to give back on your own time this holiday season.

Abby Breidenbach was live Tuesday morning with the details.

Back in January, KATC introduced viewers to the Lafayette Community Fridge on Simcoe Street. And now, a second fridge location has been started by the same group in Abbeville.

These are places where anyone can go and drop off food at any time.

"It really is easy when you're doing grocery runs to think about what do i have every day that I eat," said Erinn Quinn. "Eggs, almond milk, oat milk, avocados. We don't see any one thing that goes more or less at either location but keeping the fridges stocked and cultivating that community care starts with thinking about these things in your day to day routine."

And anyone in need can pick items up at any time.

This week for Thanksgiving, volunteers are invited to help make special Thanksgiving meals for both refrigerators.

"We are going to do some plate lunch meals on Wednesday morning to bring to the fridge. But I know we are encouraging people who are cooking to make an extra pan of something. If we can keep the fridge stocked with food and ingredients to make food then people have the opportunity to celebrate how they want as far as food," said Quinn.

The Abbeville Community Fridge is located at 620 Charity Street in Abbeville.

For more information on the community fridges, click here.

