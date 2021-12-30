Children's Museum of Acadiana to host "New Year's Noon" celebration

At the stroke of noon on New Year's Eve, there's one place you want to be with your kids, the Children's Museum of Acadiana in Downtown Lafayette.

The annual celebration known as "New Year's Noon" will start at 10:00 am on Friday, December 31, and run until 2:00 pm at the CMA.

The museum is located at 201 E Congress Street in Lafayette.

Abby Breidenbach was at the Children's Museum on Thursday morning with more on the big plans.

Activities planned for Children's Museum's "New Year's Noon" event

Children will able to dance in a confetti blizzard, experience 6 prize ball drops, make arts and crafts, and much more during the celebration.

Admission is $8.00 per person, 12 months and under are free. Outside carnival tickets are 25 cents each and food, beverages and stroller parking will be available.

Tickets can be purchased before the big day at childrensmuseumofacadiana.com or at the door of the museum.

