Celebrating Independence Day in Lafayette Parish

Independence Day is Sunday and the celebrations have already begun here in Acadiana.

"Last year unfortunately we had to cancel so yeah it's exciting to be coming back and be able to celebrate," says Maaike Erents, Event Manager at Social Entertainment, who puts on a few 4th of July events each year.

All of Acadiana is welcome to gather once again and celebrate Independence Day one day early in Youngsville. Saturday, Sugar Mill Pond will kick off the fun with a free, family friendly good time.

"Everybody is welcome so it's not just for the development. It's going to have live music by DG and the Freetown Sound. DJ RV is going to be there. We're going to have pop up vendors, a lot of food vendors and of course the night will end with a big fireworks show," says Erents.

Then Sunday, there are a couple of options in Lafayette Parish. Broussard has an event starting at 5:30 in St. Julien Park.

"The blue side of St. Julien park is going to be considered our kid zone. We'll have games and activities, face painting, a balloon artist, a magician. Of course the splash pad and playground will be open. A dj will be there. and then on the red side where we usually play baseball, Jet 7 will be performing live," says Stacy Romero, President & CEO, Broussard Chamber of Commerce.

The night ends with a fireworks show that will also be livestreamed on facebook.

If you'd prefer to celebrate downtown, Uncle Sam's Jam is happening at Parc International. This one's also free and family friendly, but when you buy drinks, it's going to a good cause: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana.

"We match youth facing adversity in mentoring relationships. so these are kids that could use a positive mentor, a positive role model. it takes on average $1200 a year to fund one match," says Christie Howard, the community engagement manager at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana.

You can head out there for games, activities and live music starting at 5. For the kids, there will be virtual reality and lots of hands on fun. For veterans, there will be a free tent for food, drink and shade.

"And of course the night ends with a big fireworks show just like every year," adds Erents.

To keep these all events free, you're asked to support the vendors and buy concessions and leave those ice chests at home.