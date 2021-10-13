Boudin Cookoff and Acadiana's Bacon Fest Back this Saturday

After a one-year hiatus due to Covid, the Boudin Cookoff and Acadiana Bacon Fest is back.

19 teams will come together Saturday, October 16 at Parc International to compete for several winning titles in both boudin and bacon categories.

Visitors can sample boudin and bacon dishes made by chefs from across Louisiana and Texas by purchasing food sampling tickets at the event. Tickets will be 10 for $10.

Prices for food items vary, but a sample of boudin is 1 ticket. The event is FREE to enter but you will need tickets for food and drink. The event's organizer says most people spend between $15 and $20. You will also be given one People's Choice Ballot for each block of 10 tickets you purchase.

For the family, expect free fun jumps, boudin ball eating contest, boudin & bacon eating contest, free games with prizes, live music and free ice cream sandwiches.

