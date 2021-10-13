Watch
CommunityGMA

Actions

Boudin Cookoff and Acadiana's Bacon Fest Back this Saturday

items.[0].videoTitle
links.jpg
Posted at 5:41 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 07:01:33-04

After a one-year hiatus due to Covid, the Boudin Cookoff and Acadiana Bacon Fest is back.

19 teams will come together Saturday, October 16 at Parc International to compete for several winning titles in both boudin and bacon categories.

Visitors can sample boudin and bacon dishes made by chefs from across Louisiana and Texas by purchasing food sampling tickets at the event.  Tickets will be 10 for $10. 

Prices for food items vary, but a sample of boudin is 1 ticket.  The event is FREE to enter but you will need tickets for food and drink.  The event's organizer says most people spend between $15 and $20.  You will also be given one People's Choice Ballot for each block of 10 tickets you purchase.

For the family, expect free fun jumps, boudin ball eating contest, boudin & bacon eating contest, free games with prizes, live music and free ice cream sandwiches.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GMA Submission Forms

Submit GMA Birthday Request
Submit GMA Guest Application
Submit a News Tip