Books Along the Teche Literary Festival back for sixth year

It's a reader's favorite weekend of the year! The Books Along the Teche Literary Festival is back for its sixth year April 1st-3rd.

The fun kicks off Friday morning and rolls all the way through Sunday afternoon. A full list of events can be found here.

While you can enjoy most of the festival for free, some of the events do require a ticket. There is an option for an all-inclusive ticket at a discounted rate, or you can purchase separate tickets for each event. The ticket breakdown can be found here.

There will be something for everyone attending the festival, young and old.

"We really upped our game on the children's section of the festival," says co-coordinator Ellen Mullen. "So in Rodrigue Park on Main Street, we have lots of children's authors. We're going to have face painting, storytime, lots of activities for the kids. At noon we're going to have an award ceremony for the child that wrote the best poem and named our mascot."

More than 40 authors will line Main Street on Saturday with their books to chat with readers. Organizers say they've spoken to people planning to come from as far as Sweden for the fun!