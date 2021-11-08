Black Friday, Cyber Monday coming early this year

If you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, it may be time.

While Black Friday isn't until November 26, big retailers are offering early Black Friday deals.

Abby Breidenbach was LIVE on GMA with details on how holiday shopping will look this season.

For months consumer experts have been warning about worsening supply-chain issues. And now that Black Friday is just weeks away, they say it may be smart to take advantage of early deals.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known for having the best deals each year, these won't be the best time to buy, especially online, according to experts.

With lower supply and shipping delays, Black Friday could even be too late if you're looking for some of those hot ticket items.

If you know there's a specific item on your list and you see it at a good price, grab it now.

"They might go lower on Black Friday but the thing to remember here is that supply could be really low so even if you see a very exciting price on something for an absolute baring, the number of items behind that price may be very low," says Kristin McGrath, Editor at RetailMeNot.

Shoppers are advised to take advantage of Black Friday deals that retailers advertise before the actual day.

"If you see something now and it's at a price you like and it's less than full price and it's available and it's going to ship to you on time, I say pounce on it and then use Black Friday and Cyber Monday as maybe that last chance to knock items off your list maybe a chance for self gifting just to see what deals are out there," says McGrath.

All of this is in anticipation of shipping delays and low stock throughout the season.

Each week at retailers like Target, you'll see select items at the lowest prices of the season. Items like vacuums, air fryers, headphones, and some smart tv's and coffee appliances are reduced.

Walmart, Best Buy, Sephora and Macy's are all currently running Black Friday deals.

Check with retailers online and in-store to find out what deals are being offered this holiday season.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel