Bark In The Dark event supports Acadiana Animal Aid

Thursday evening, join Acadiana Animal Aid for the organization's largest and most impactful fundraising event of the year, Bark in the Dark.

The CAJUNDOME Convention Center, Festival Ballroom will set the scene for an evening of entertainment, incredible food, prepared by Chef Gilbert Decourt, and opportunities to bid on exclusive auction items — all benefiting Acadiana Animal Aid, the region’s leader in animal rescue, sheltering, and transport.

"It benefits all of the shelter pets, cats and dogs that we care for here at Acadiana Animal Aid. We are a shelter that pulls from municipal shelters throughout the state, cats and dogs that are at risk of euthanasia. So we really are their last stop sometimes before they can find an adoptive family," explains Executive Director Jeanine Foucher.

In 2020, community support helped Acadiana Animal Aid save nearly 2,000 cats and dogs.

If you'd like to support the cause, but you are unable to attend, check out the silent auction items available for online bidding through Thursday, April 7 at 8:30 p.m.