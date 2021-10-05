Annual Anything Over Rice Cookoff taking place Saturday in Vermilion Parish

Whittington Veterinary Clinic's 4th Annual Anything Over Rice Cookoff is taking place on Saturday in Vermilion Parish to raise funds for Animal Aid of Vermilion Area and the Kalix James Broussard Memorial Scholarship.

The event begins October 9 at 10:00 am at the clinic located on Port Street in Abbeville.

Abby Breidenbach was live at clinic on Tuesday for a preview of Saturday's event.

Annual Anything Over Rice fundraiser kicks off Saturday

"The goal of this fundraiser is to raise money for Animal Aid of Vermilion and Kalix Broussard Scholarship fund. The goal is to have great Cajun food, a wonderful kid friendly and adult friendly event, " said Dr. Paul Whittington, Owner Of Whittington Veterinary Clinic. "To have the ability for people to listen to great music, taste great food, see vendors. That's what we have going on here."

To learn more about the event, click here.

Annual Anything Over Rice fundraiser happens Saturday

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel