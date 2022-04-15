Acadiana mother gifting cake to little girl born on April 30th

Vanessa Breaux said she never got the chance to celebrate Nonnie's birthday.

Born at 22 weeks, Vanessa's little girl passed away just three hours later.

"Since I can't celebrate her birthday because she's in heaven I just like to celebrate other little girls' birthdays," Vanessa said. "Like I would for my own babies since I can't do for my own baby because she's not here."

It has been five years since Nonnie's passing and in that time four little girls have been gifted with a birthday cake from Vanessa.

"I celebrate my kids birthdays every year so...she's still my daughter and I still have to celebrate whether she's here or not," Vanessa said.

This year Vanessa is looking for a fifth.

"Being there for other moms, being there for other kids, being there for other babies helps me...it helps me feel the void in my heart with love and give to others."

While Vanessa's pain will never go away, this small gesture will continue to keep her daughter's memory alive by bringing joy to others.