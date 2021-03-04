Acadiana doctors create book on understanding the cardiovascular system

(Note: The number in the video has been updated to 337-210-5777)

For over a decade, two Acadiana doctors have been busy writing a book to help the community better understand the cardiovascular system.

It started as an idea for Dr. David Allie and Dr. Raghotham Patlola.

"Dr. Patlola came to me and said, 'I'd like to start one, would you help me?' We made that commitment almost 15 years ago."

Like many ideas, it kept getting pushed to the back burner. Years later, Dr. Allie and Dr. Patlola reconnected. They opened up the Allie-Patlola Medical Center in the Lafayette Oil Center.

Dr. Patlola brought something along with him to the new practice.

"He came to me and said, 'Dr. Allie, do you remember that book?' He presented that book to me, did most of the work, and asked for me to edit. We started the process."

In those 13 years, Patlola crafted a 210 page, 20 chapter book that could appeal to the masses.

"The purpose of this book is to describe every facet of the cardiovascular disease in an easily readable format. As i mentioned, it's the number one cause of death and causes a lot of fear," he said.

Understanding that fear, Patlola says the only way to conquer it is with knowledge.

"A non-medical person reading this book will be empowered with knowledge to make decisions and actively participate in the care of their health."

In the end, it's understanding now that at will help you make the best decision for your future.

The book is free to the public. To get one call 337-210-5777 for more information.

------------------------------------------------------------

