Abby's Apps: TURO

High prices and limited options are some of the roadblocks many Americans face when trying to rent a car,and people are skirting around the traditional system to access transportation by using the car-sharing app TURO.

"Reality is your car sits idle about 95 percent of the time," says Ken Colburn, CEO of Data Doctors.

Rather than leave the car in the driveway, TURO is an opportunity to make an additional income by renting your vehicle out to others. It's a win-win, as so many consumers have recently struggled to secure a traditional rental car at an affordable price.

Every ride is guaranteed less than 12 years old, registered, insured, and can pass a maintenance check.

"They want to make sure the car you are renting to the public is safe," says Colburn.

Just like any other service, TURO has wide range of new, old, affordable and luxury vehicles at different prices. Rent by the day or by the hour and choose where you'd like to meet for the hand-off.

The app has multiple plans that allow the car owner to keep anywhere from 60 to 90 percent of the rental fee.