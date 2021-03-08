Abby's Apps : pura

Pura is the product that connects to an app on your phone to control fragrance in your home.

Unlike a candle, you don't have to worry about blowing it out. And unlike most plug-ins, you can stop it from diffusing while you're away.

It's all controlled through the app on your phone or tablet.

Set up is easy with clear guidance and instructions.

Once you connect the device to your home WiFi and sync it up with your Pura App, you can start diffusing up to two scents at a time.

On the app, users can adjust the intensity of the scent and choose settings for when it is diffusing.

Users will receive notifications on their phone if they're running low or empty on scent.

The plug-in also doubles as a nightlight with colors that can be customized to suit your needs.

The app is free but the plug-in will set you back $44.

It's comparable to one nice candle, but it's safer for kids and pets and fills a much larger space.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel