Abby's Apps: Likewise

Posted at 5:54 AM, May 03, 2021
Find your new favorite book, tv show, movie or podcast when you download the app 'Likewise.'

Getting started is fun.

You'll pick your top categories when it comes to tv and movies. Then you get to choose the favorites that you've seen.

You'll do the same for books and podcasts too.

The app uses this taste profile to select recommendations for you, and the more items you rate, the better your recommendations get.

Likewise creates communities that make it easy to connect with people who have the same preferences. You can go to these different groups to ask questions or participate in discussions.

If you want recs without reading through the commentary though, the 'discover' tab is a little more straightforward.

This app takes some time to comfortably navigate, but is still worth the download.

