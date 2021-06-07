Abby's Apps: Blinkist

If you'd like to have a library worth of knowledge but don't have time to read a library worth of books, check out the app Blinkist.

Blinkest condenses nonfiction books and podcasts to a number of 'blinks' or key points, to make them digestable in about 15 minutes.

The app is totally custom too.

You pick the categories you're interested in, choose if you'd rather listen or read... then get learning!

You'll get book and podcast suggestions based on your preferences, but you can always hit the explore page to find more.

In the time it would take you to read one book you can read all the key points from 20.

This one is a splurge. Your first week is free, but then a full year is $99.99. So use that week, make sure you like it, and then you can decide if you want to make the investment.