Abby's Apps: All Trails

For many of us, Memorial Day marks the first week of Summer Adventures and whether that means exploring around Acadiana or all 50 states AllTrails can help guide the way.

AllTrails is a free guide for outdoor hiking, biking and running. It offers a list of more than 200,000 trails to explore.

When you open the app you’ll get a list of spots nearby, categorized by difficulty level as well as user ratings.

Tap each one for short descriptions including distance, elevation, a full trail map and reviews from other users. You can 'heart' the trails that interest you so you don't forget or lose them.

If you're planning a trip out of town, you can use the search bar to find trails by city, park or trail name.

I like using the filters to see trails best suited for me. These are going to be especially helpful if you have kids or pets that will be along for the journey.