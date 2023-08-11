GMA Dave Trips: When Acadiana was a Winter Wonderland

When "back to school" time comes around, many of us are starting to think about the fall season. In August, we're so exhausted with summer, that we begin to think that it might never get cold again. But it can, and it will. To cool you off during this record setting summer, we're heading back to 2021 when Acadiana was transformed into a winter wonderland.

Winter storms can pack quite a wollop in south Louisiana, but in February of 2021 many of you sent KATC pictures and videos of you making the best of some winter weather. Freezing rain coated the trees, and when the sun returned, we were able to capture some of the beauty of the frigid conditions.

Bliss Bonin Ice covering mossy cypress in Louisiana

The ground was covered with ice, sleet, and snow. Acadiana became an unfamiliar winter sight. It was something so different from what we normally see, making "normal" Louisiana a world away.

John Baker Sledding down one of Acadiana's few hills.

The snow wasn't deep, and it was mainly sleet. But kids had a blast sledding down one of our few hills. So much Cajun ingenuity in your videos, including a man gliding on plywood skis.

Terry Darbonne Skiing in South Louisiana

Another using a boogie board to belly flop on an empty Johnston street for a slick ride. As things started to melt, the icicles seemed to absorb the sunshine, looking like clear glass. Pictures of parked cars were sealed shut by the accumulation of freezing rain, creating interesting patterns. It was truly natures artwork!

KATC Boogie board sledding on Johnston Street in February 2021

With schools and businesses closed, everyone was staying at home. It was fun to experience the day with friends and family. Even though this storm hit while many of us had been stuck at home during the pandemic.

Darnisha Ward Grownups and kids enjoying winter weather in February 2021

Adults and kids running to the window over and over to see if the rain had turned to snow. Grownups channeling their inner child, excited to play in the cold!

KATC A little game of hockey on the frozen parking lot at KATC.

Of course it is still August and we can only dream about the change in the weather. Fall is just around the corner, and winter will soon follow. It'll be no time before we start getting complaints that it's too cold!