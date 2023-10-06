GMA Dave Trips: October Festivals in Acadiana

We've made it to October, and finally the weather is cooling down. Just in time too, because October is a big festival month in Acadiana.

The first weekend in October is a busy one for festivals. One that's been around for a long time is happening in Abbeville. The Louisiana Cattle Festival has been going on since 1949. Downtown Abbeville will be transformed, with plenty of entertainment, a Fais Do Do, and tons of food!

Another festival is making its debut in Jeanerette. The International French Bread Festival will be under the Main Street Pavilion. There's a Zydeco dance competition that will crown the first French Bread Festival King and Queen of Zydeco.

There's a food competition between chefs, all taking place on delicious French bread. There will be arts and crafts, a dedicated space for health and wellness, and a vintage car show. It's happening October 7th.

In Acadia Parish, in the small community of Roberts Cove, what began as a family reunion of sorts is now the Roberts Cove Germanfest! Always on the first full weekend in October, people come from all around to taste great German food, dance to music, enjoy home made desserts, and of course some great beer!

Things get cranking in Lafayette for the second weekend in October for Festivals Acadiens et Creoles! The festival has been a staple in Girard Park for nearly five decades. It's dedicated to the Cajun and Creole culture of south Louisiana. Some of the best food and drinks around, and if you love music and dancing, you won't be disappointed. Time to kick up the dust October 13-15.

That same weekend, you can head to New Iberia for the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff in Bouligny Plaza. Professional and amateurs are competing for the best gumbo around. The Cajun Creole fest and Meanest Beans Cookoff is on the Saturday and the main event featuring Gumbo is on Sunday October 15th. Enjoy the food, music and friendly competition.

Not to be out done, the Louisiana Cotton Festival is happening in Ville Platte. What started as a 4th of July celebration is now one of Louisiana's longest running agricultural festivals. Dance to the music at the fais do do, sample some delicious food, visit the black pot cook off, shop at the farmer's market, and line up for the grand parade! It's happening October 11-15.

The third weekend in October is time for the International Rice Festival in Crowley. This is one of the oldest festivals in Louisiana going back to 1937. There's a street fair, great music, agricultural competitions and of course everything done the "rice way"! This festival starts on Thursday October 19th and goes through Saturday night.

Here in Lafayette's River Ranch Town Square, The Big Easel is back! It's an outdoor art festival. Artists from everywhere are there displaying and selling their latest creations. Anything from paintings, to sculpture, to jewelry and more. There's something for everyone. Plenty of food and drinks, and those wanting to attend, can do so for free! It's happening Saturday, October 21st.

The final weekend in October takes us to St. Landry Parish. Grand Coteau is the host a a traditional south Louisiana treat, The Sweet Dough Pie Festival. Each year pastry chefs and home bakers compete to be the best, and you get to be the judge! There's handmade items, flowers and herbs. Take a stroll around Grand Coteau enjoying the beautiful oaks. The fun begins Saturday, October 28th.

This is just a sample of all of the fun happening in October.