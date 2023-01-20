GMA Dave Trips: Franklin

In the heart of St. Mary Parish is the city of Franklin. From its iconic lampposts, to the Victorian style architecture, to the winding Bayou Teche waterfront, Franklin has something fun for you.

Back in the day, Franklin was a lumber and steamboat town. The city, named after Benjamin Franklin is seeing a revival of sorts, where something old becomes new again. Take for instance City Hall.

KATC Franklin City Hall

It's housed in the old high school that was built in the early 1900s. As you walk through the building, you'll see the faces of students who once roamed the hallways.

KATC Franklin High School Classes from the 1930s.

Some even think the principal's spirit is lurking in the building. The process is bringing the upper floors of the school to modern standards, but preserving the original look.

Even though the city's business is taken care of here, it's the top floor that will house some really interesting history. "We're very, very excited about the Third Floor Bayou Teche Political Archive", says Mayor Eugene Foulcard, who says politics in Franklin go hand in hand.

KATC Franklin Mayor Eugene P. Foulcard

Foulcard continues, "We've had a number of governors that have been elected from Franklin." Five to be exact, the most recent governor from Franklin was Mike Foster from 1996-2004. Foulcard adds, "We've had a U.S. Senator from Franklin, a number of Lieutenant Governors, State Senators, State Representatives, Mayors, you name it!"

KATC The Bayou Teche Political Archive at Franklin City Hall

The Museum and archives will eventually be open to the public, and there's a lot of donated material they still need to sort through. The images of the walls, taking us back in time. Did you know that Franklin had one of the state's first roundabouts?

KATC Columns on the old St. Mary Parish Courthouse repurposed for a Main Street Pocket Park

If you look closely at the picture of the old courthouse, look at the columns near the top of the building. They've repurposed those in Franklin's new pocket park. "The concept came to fruition when the late Mayci Breaux was killed in the Grand Theater shooting." says public relations director Ed "Tiger" Verdin. He adds, "Mayor Foulcard came into office and said, 'Let's move on this!'. The community bought in."

KATC Pocket Park on Main Street in Franklin. Dedicated to Mayci Breaux, a victim of the Grand Theater shooting.

The pocket park is where an old theater used to be, and according to Verdin, it replaces "a missing tooth" on Main Street. What's not missing on Main Street is business. Verdin says, "Franklin didn't look like this 20 years ago. Franklin was dead and dying, people were leaving and now Franklin has its swagger back!"

KATC Ed "Tiger" Verdin, Public Relations Director for the City of Franklin

If you like festivals, Franklin is there for you. Verdin says, "Of course we have Mardi Gras, Dinner Under the Lampposts, our Bear Festival, Harvest Moon Festival, The Soul Food Festival, Bikers on the Bayou, Christmas Under the Lampposts, Boo on the Bayou."

KATC Bayou Teche in Franklin

Bayou Teche always lures tourists to town, and the new Bayou Teche National Paddle Trail has helped. But there's something unique in Franklin. They're using the bayou and a series of canals and waterways to create a loop paddle trail. This allows you to basically finish where you started.

KATC New Kayak Launch at the Franklin Canal

Franklin isn't just looking for tourists though. They want permanent residents. With new opportunities coming to Franklin, they're ready for growth. Verdin exclaims, "You can see a thriving heartbeat now in the city of Franklin. Now we're seeing it trickle into the neighborhoods."

KATC Franklin Main Street Businesses Thriving

Franklin, Louisiana! Where everything happens under the lampposts.