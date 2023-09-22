GMA Dave Trips: Discovering Iberia Parish

As the Sugar Cane Festival is happening in New Iberia, there's a ton of stuff you can discover in Iberia Parish while you're there.

In the heart of what's known as the "Queen City on the Bayou Teche", Main Street is literally the main attraction. Renovations over the past several years have brought this part of New Iberia back to life. And with the new tourist information at Bouligny Plaza, it's a great place to start your tour of Iberia Parish!

KATC Main Street New Iberia

Of course there's the beautiful Bayou Teche. Several buildings on Main Street are on the National Historic Register. Visit the Shadows on the Teche. There are beautiful homes with incredible architecture and mossy oaks keeping you shaded and cool. Visit the Grotto, the library, and the George Rodrigue Park!

KATC LeJeune's Bakery in Jeanerette

Head east to Jeanerette, home of the historic LeJeune's Bakery. They've been making French bread the same way for over 100 years. You'll be drawn in by the smell. Grab a few loaves and some ginger cakes. Of course make sure whenever you come out to LeJeune's, make sure you get an extra bread for the road, because it's going to be really hard to resist.

KATC Acadian Odyssey Monument in Loreauville

Over in Loreauville you can visit the newly erected Acadian Odyssey Monument. Most people think of St. Martinville and the Evangeline Oak as the region where the Acadians first settled, but new evidence might lead to Loreauville, including one of the original Acadian leaders, Beausoliel Broussard. It's right on Bayou Teche near the bridge.

KATC Tabasco Factory at Avery Island

Of course there's Avery Island, the home of Tabasco and Jungle Gardens. See how the famous hot sauce is made and enjoy the beautiful oaks, gardens, the bird sanctuary, and catch a glimpse of a few alligators.

KATC Shrimp boat along the Delcambre Canal

Out to the west, right on the parish line is Delcambre. It's where you can grab some fresh shrimp right off the boat. Don't forget the beautiful Jefferson Island right on Lake Peigneur.

KATC Lake Peigneur and Rip Van Winkle Gardens on Jefferson Island

Rip Van Winkle Gardens has just recently been named as the most peaceful park in Louisiana. Enjoy the history of the home of Joseph Jefferson, a famous actor from the 19th century. In between you'll find the sweetness of sugar cane. Rows and rows for miles and miles.

