GMA Dave Trips: Cypremort Point

Louisiana is not known for it's white sandy beaches like other Gulf Coast states. But if you want to get away to just stare out at the horizon of the open water, then Cypremort Point is close by.

Between Grand Isle and the Cameron Parish coast, it's one of the few places where you can see the Gulf of Mexico, and reach it by car.

Unfortunately, because of hurricanes, there aren't many places to get supplies, but you can surely stock up on necessary items in New Iberia, or Lydia. The drive there is really pretty as you go over coastal marsh. But you get a surprise when the road goes hilly for a few minutes near Weeks Island.

Once you cross the bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway you'll start to see the camps lined up toward the end of the point. There's a public boat launch near the entrance to Cypremort Point State Park. And with Vermilion Bay connected to the Gulf of Mexico, the possibilities are unlimited when it comes to salt water fishing or crabbing.

But for those without a boat, maybe just a quick getaway to include swimming. The state park has a man made beach. The park faces west, so it's a great place to catch a sunset. It costs $3 per person to get in. There's a fishing pier there if you want to wet a line. There are covered picnic areas if you just want to have lunch. But if you feel like spending more time out there, you can see if one of the cabins are available.

You can find a handful of camps to rent either through a local real estate agency, and even a couple on Air BNB and VRBO. Sometimes, I just like to drive to the end of the point to smell the salty air, listen to the wind and water, and watch the boats come in and out of the marina. Life moves a little slower at Cypremort Point, and that's just they way the folks there like it.