GMA Dave Trips: Avery Island Reopens

One of Acadiana's biggest attractions is open again. Avery Island, the home of Tabasco.

Back in 1868, Edmond McIlhenny used just three ingredients to make his famous red pepper sauce. Peppers, Avery Island salt, and vinegar. Tabasco is one of the most recognized brands on the planet and is shipped to over 180 countries and territories around the world.

After over a year of being closed, tours are happening once again. If you decide to take a tour of the factory and museum, you'll be treated to several different stations taking you through the history of Tabasco, Avery Island, and the McIlhenny family. The only part of the factory tour that is still not open to the public is the bottling line viewing.

The Tabasco Restaurant is open daily for lunch from 10:30 to 2:30 and the gift shop is open daily from 9 to 5.

Jungle Gardens is also open daily from 9-5. You can spend the day in the gardens enjoying beautiful oaks, alligators, and a bird sanctuary. The gift shop at Jungle Gardens is also open.

If you go, remember, no cash is accepted on the island. You'll need to have your debit or credit card ready. Tours of the factory are $5 per person, but kids 4 and under get in free. Tours of Jungle Gardens are $8. You can also save a little by buying the Avery Island Fan Experience. You'll get tours of both the factory and Jungle Gardens for $12.50.

You can also shop for merchandise and purchase tour tickets ahead of time by visiting the Tabasco website.