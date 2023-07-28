Dave Trips: Cypress Lake at UL Lafayette

Have you ever wanted to visit a beautiful wetland, but you don't feel like getting into a boat, getting muddy, or being eaten alive by mosquitoes? Even in the summer months, there's a place in Acadiana for a quick getaway, and you'll experience something uniquely Louisiana.

Cypress Lake on the campus of UL Lafayette is a place to explore a Louisiana wetland, and view swamp wildlife up close. At the same time, the path is accessible to anyone and you won't get too dirty. For generations of students, it's a place to hang out with friends, or get a little class work done. For the rest of us, it's a field trip, a living classroom, or just a place for quiet reflection.

KATC Mossy trees at Cypress Lake on UL Lafayette's campus.

The field trip version allows anyone to venture around the lake, enjoying birds and other wildlife in the cypress trees. You'll enjoy the UL campus, the architecture, and the the new upgrades. For the future biologist, environmentalist, or preservationist, it's a place to learn about the wetlands, and the thriving life they contain, while exploring places that are so important to the ecology of Louisiana and the creatures that call it home.

KATC Alligator in Cyress Lake on UL Lafayette's campus.

For those of you who just need a break, head out to the middle of the lake, sit down, and listen to the sounds. Experience all of the beauty in front of your eyes. It'll certainly make your day better.

The UL Office of Sustainability oversees Cypress Lake, and it's the only university with managed wetland on a college campus in America. According to the university, in prehistoric times, bison herds wandered through the area. Alligator mating season has passed, but if there are any eggs, they'll be hatching later this summer. And ahead of the school year, it's the perfect time to visit before the hustle and bustle of students returning for the fall semester.

KATC Walk to the middle of Cypress Lake on UL Lafayette's campus.

The best time to visit is during the early morning, or late evening hours to beat the heat. Plus, during the off times of the university, there's more parking available. If you pay attention to the signs, you can park close and seeing Cypress Lake is free.



