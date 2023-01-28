Free tax preparations in Lafayette for eligible residents

Lafayette PARC and United Way of Acadiana are teaming up to offer free tax preparations.
If you had a household income less than 60 thousand dollars in 2022, have a disability, or if English is not your primary language, you could be eligible for assistance.
Free Tax Preparation Locations in Lafayette Parish
Lafayette Public Library
Heymann Park
Goodwill Industries of Acadiana
SMILE Community Action Agency
Acadiana High School
McComb Veazey Community House
Appointments are required at all locations. To make an appointment, please call 232-HELP (4357).
Visit www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/vita for more information.