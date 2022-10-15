The Festivals Acadiens et Créoles 2022 has officially begun

For George and Ann Marie Reckentine Lafayette is a new experience. Him and his wife are full time RV travelers. Being retired and traveling all around the world today's stop was at Girald park for the festival.

George Reckentine, full time RV Traveler, said "Well when we came into town a couple days ago, as we were traveling around the country we noticed on the schedule from KATC that there was a big festival going on this weekend. As we travel the country we just love to see what everybody does and we like to emerge ourselves in the different cultures.

Citizens from all over gathered to celebrate everything about the Cajun and Creole culture. From live bands, food, and dancing festival attendees had fun in the sun.

Felix Sellers, Festival Attendee said, "Coming to the festival is not something that we have as an option for us, it's an absolute because it's such a wonderful blending of both cultures the Cajuns and the Creoles and I think the thing for me is that I've met so many wonderful people as a result of our culture"

If you did not get to attend the festival today don't worry it's going on from October 14th through October 16th.

