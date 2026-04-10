There's still time to volunteer for Festival International de Louisiane

LAFAYETTE, La. — Festival International de Louisiane is still in need of volunteers.

The festival relies on about 1500 volunteers to work more than 2500 shifts, and now is the time to sign up!

"There's still plenty of time to grab your volunteer shift," said Carly Viator, marketing director for Festival International. "Snag a shift that works for you, where you can still have all the fun, see the bands you want to see. Bring a friend, or make new friends, and we can't wait to see all of our volunteers and our community coming together."

Festival International kicks off Thursday, Aprill 22 and goes through Sunday, April 26.

To register to volunteer, click here.