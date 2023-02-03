Watch Now
CommunityFestival International

Actions

Register for Courir du Festival 5K

Festival international imag.jpg
Posted at 4:55 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 18:22:06-05

Registration is now open for Festival Courir du Festival 5K.

Walk, run or stroll through the historic tree-lined streets of downtown Lafayette on the Saturday morning of Festival International, April 29th. Cross the finish line with live music, food, beer.

Click here to register.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.