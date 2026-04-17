Parc International improvements complete ahead of Festival International de Louisiane

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has completed $1.9 million in improvements to Parc International, delivering upgraded amenities, enhanced safety features, and a fresh look just in time for the 40th annual Festival International de Louisiane [festivalinternational.org].

Funded through a combination of federal and local investments, the project has been underway for nearly a year and spans the full park footprint. These improvements are designed to better support large-scale events while creating a safer, more welcoming environment for everyday use, according to LCG.

Key improvements include:

Enhanced lighting to improve visibility throughout the park for visitors and emergency response

to improve visibility throughout the park for visitors and emergency response New private restrooms to increase capacity and improve user experience

to increase capacity and improve user experience Renovated buildings and pavilions , along with a full repaint of the stage and park interior

, along with a full repaint of the stage and park interior Repainted and restored international flags atop the stage, celebrating the global spirit of Festival International

atop the stage, celebrating the global spirit of Festival International New greenroom space to better accommodate performers and event operations

Designed by Vermilion Architects, LLC and constructed by Triad Construction Services, the project modernizes Parc International while preserving the character that has made it a cornerstone of Lafayette’s downtown and cultural scene.

“We are excited to have these upgrades complete as we prepare to welcome hundreds and thousands of people to our stages and to our city. Parc International plays an important role in bringing people together, supporting local culture, and strengthening our downtown,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “Investing in spaces like this is an investment in quality of life. It’s about creating places where people feel safe, connected, and proud of their community.”

Parc International, located at 200 Garfield Street, will be in full use during Festival International de Louisiane, taking place April 22-26, 2026. Residents and visitors are encouraged to experience the improvements firsthand.

To explore other active infrastructure projects and investments across Lafayette Parish, visit the LCG Capital Improvements map at lafayettela.gov/constructionmap [arcgis.com].