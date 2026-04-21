Ochsner Eat Fit partners with Festival International vendors to spotlight healthy cuisine

As Festival International de Louisiane celebrates its 40th anniversary, Ochsner Eat Fit is partnering with the festival’s food vendors for the first time to highlight Eat Fit-approved dishes and help festivalgoers identify nutritious options.

“As festival season continues across Louisiana, we’re excited to bring Eat Fit to Festival International de Louisiane for the first time,” said Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD, director of Ochsner Eat Fit. “This partnership gives festivalgoers a simple tool to identify nutritious dishes on vendor menus, allowing them to enjoy the unique flavors of the festival while also fueling their bodies well.”

Eat Fit continues its mission to make healthy choices easier in restaurants and foodservice settings across the state. Eat Fit-approved options available at this year’s Festival International include street tacos from Taqueria el Mexicano, bayou banh mi from Five Mile Eatery and Chicken 65 from Destination India, among others, according to an Ochsner spokesperson.

“Festival International de Louisiane is known for its incredible food lineup, and our vendors continue to raise the bar each year. Bringing Ochsner Eat Fit into the festival for the first time gives guests a simple, helpful way to find dishes that meet their preferences without missing out on the experience,” said Carly Viator Courville, marketing director of Festival International de Louisiane.

Eat Fit-approved dishes are identified on festival menu boards with the orange Eat Fit seal. Festivalgoers can also find a full list of Eat Fit options on the free Eat Fit mobile app, which includes a list of vendors, photos of dishes and nutrition information to make navigating food options throughout the festival quick and easy.

For more information about Ochsner Eat Fit, visit OchsnerEatFit.com [tracking.us.nylas.com].