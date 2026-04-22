List: Festival International de Louisiane food vendors

Whether you are a local exploring dishes from other cultures or a traveler who wants to dive into Louisiana cuisine, Festival International de Louisiane organizers say they take pride in the variety and quality of their food vendors at the festival. The rich culinary landscape of the area offers an international experience all in one place. Drawing on influences from Spain, France, Africa, and beyond, area chefs create dynamic dishes that reflect the spirit of Festival.
Poupart Bakery Inc.
Scène LUS Internationale
Bread Pudding................................$8
Crawfish Pistolettes........................$9
Shrimp Etouffee in Puff Pastry.....$9
Frenchy Cheese Steak Poboy........$12
Shrimp & Tasso Pasta....................$12
Taqueria el Mexicano
Scène LUS Internationale
Kids Quesadilla......$10
Street Tacos........... $15
Quesabirrias ..........$15
Quesadilla.............. $15
Poor Boy's Riverside Inn
Scène LUS Internationale
Sweet Potato Beignet Balls........ $7
Fish Taco with Fries .....................$11
Alligator Balls with Fries .............$12
Grilled Gator Bites with Fries......$12
Crab Cake Balls with Fries ..........$14
Norbert's Restaurant
Scene LUS Internationale
Boudin.................................................$6
Meat Pie..............................................$7
Pork Jambalaya..................................$10
Fried Catfish with Fries.....................$11
Crawfish Etouffee with Fried Fish....$14
Caroline's Cookies
Scene Francosphere CODOFIL
Brownie Sandwich.....................$4.50
Wedding Cake............................$4.50
Chocolate Chip..........................$4.50
Cookies & Cream.......................$4.50
Biscoff ........................................$4.50
Aww Shucks
Scène Francosphère CODOFIL
Chicken Tenders...............$10
Fried Oysters.....................$12
Fried Turkey Wing.............$12
Garlic Crab Fries................$14
Smoked Shrimp Skewers.$14
Patacón
Scène Francosphère CODOFIL
Mini Tres Leches Cake...............$6
Ground Beef Empanada...........$6
Cheese Tequenõs.......................$10
Potatoes & Cheese Pastelitos...$10
Patacón.......................................$12
Umami Bites
Scène Ochsner Lafayette General Fais Do Do
Braised Pork Wonton Tacos.............$13
Chicken & Chorizo Wonton Tacos...$13
Vietnamese Spring Rolls..................$13
Veggie Black Bean Wonton Tacos...$13
Chicken & Cilantro Potstickers........$14
Pork & Ginger Potstickers...............$14
Lagneaux's
Scène Ochsner Lafayette General Fais Do Do
Boudin..........................$6
Seafood Jambalaya.....$10
Alligator Bites..............$12
Seafood Au Gratin......$12
Shrimp Poboy..............$12
KOK Wings & Things
Scène Wellcare Lafayette
KOK Loaded Fries (BBQ & Ranch)... $8
Glazers (fried Hawaiian rolls........... $8
Wings.................................................$10
KOK Chicken Krakling......................$12
Loaded Fish Sliders.........................$12
Clambeaugh's
Scène Wellcare Lafayette
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo..........................$12
Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya.....................$12
Red Beans & Rice with Sausage...................$12
Crawfish Etouffee..........................................$13
Smothered Okra with Chicken & Sausage..$13
Pho Home
Scène Wellcare Lafayette
Vietnamese Shrimp & Pork Egg Rolls....$9
Fried Shrimp Cakes..................................$10
Dumplings (Pork or Chicken)..................$12
Chicken Curry with Baguette.................$13
Shrimp & Crawfish Fried Rice.................$14
Bayou Bao Co.
LUS LA Craft Biergarten
The Bayou Bao...........................................$10
Veggie Dumplings ....................................$12
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich...............$13
Korean Fried Chicken on Mac & Cheese..$14
Mimi's Thai Eats
LUS LA Craft Biergarten
Chicken on a Stick.......$5
Eggrolls.........................$5
Papaya Salad................$10
Pad Thai....................... $14
Mimi's Special Plate.... $15
Deuce's Taste of the South
LUS LA Craft Biergarten
Brisket Bombs..............................$8
Smoked Sausage on a Stick........$8
Smoked BBQ Sandwich...............$10
BBQ Loaded Fries.........................$11
Loaded Smoked Mac & Cheese..$11
Geauxsicles
Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine
Classic Crantastic.................................$5
Classic Strawberry Chance..................$5
Classic Summertime............................$5
Premium: Mojito...................................$6
Premium: Featured Festival Flavor.....$6
Fezzo's
Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine
Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce....$7
Sausage Poboy ................................$9
Fried Fish Combo.............................$10
Creamy Crawfish Mac & Cheese....$11
Fried Fish with Etouffee..................$12
Destination India
Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine
Samosa...............................$7.50
Cauliflower 65....................$9
Chicken 65 .........................$10
Butter Chicken with Rice..$12
Chicken Biryani..................$12
Bon Creole
Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine
Red beans & Rice with Sausage......$8
Crawfish Poboy.................................$12
Crawfish Spinach Boat.................... $12
Shrimp Poboy....................................$12
Jambalaya by Shake
Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine
Shrimp Au Gratin Balls...............$8
Boudin Balls................................$8
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo.......$8
Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya..$8
Seafood Gumbo..........................$8
Blu Basil
Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine
Fried Egg Rolls............................$10
Fried Dumplings.........................$11
Sriracha Kimchi Fries..................$12
Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice......$12
Poké Geaux
Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine
Flaming Tuna...........$11
Shrimp Tempura.....$11
Wasabi Coast...........$11
Zesty Salmon...........$11
Cajun Bowl...............$12
Mandez's Seafood
Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine
Beignet Fries......................$10
Cajun Garlic Street Corn...$10
Voodoo Crawfish Rolls......$13
Duck Empanadas...............$15
Five Mile Eatery
Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine
Chia Pudding Cup.....$8
Spring Salad..............$10
3 Bean Bowl...............$10
Bayou Bahn Mi..........$13
BBQ Burger Sliders...$15
Cafe Habana City
Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine
Cuban Tamale......................................$6
World Famous Cuban Sandwich.......$11
Media Noche (Midnight Sandwich)..$11
Ropa Vieja (Cuban shredded beef)...$13
Zeus
Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine
Bom Bom Fries...................$9
Chicken Shawarma Wrap..$13
Falafel Wrap........................$13
Gyro Wrap...........................$13
Spicy Chicken Wrap............$13
Rotary International
Sonic Scène des Jeunes
Chips..........$1
Cookies.......$1
Hot dog......$2
Sonic
Sonic Scène des Jeunes
Single flavors (16 oz)........$5
Signature flavors (16 oz)..$8