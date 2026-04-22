List: Festival International de Louisiane food vendors

Whether you are a local exploring dishes from other cultures or a traveler who wants to dive into Louisiana cuisine, Festival International de Louisiane organizers say they take pride in the variety and quality of their food vendors at the festival. The rich culinary landscape of the area offers an international experience all in one place. Drawing on influences from Spain, France, Africa, and beyond, area chefs create dynamic dishes that reflect the spirit of Festival.

Poupart Bakery Inc.

Scène LUS Internationale

Bread Pudding................................$8

Crawfish Pistolettes........................$9

Shrimp Etouffee in Puff Pastry.....$9

Frenchy Cheese Steak Poboy........$12

Shrimp & Tasso Pasta....................$12

Taqueria el Mexicano

Scène LUS Internationale

Kids Quesadilla......$10

Street Tacos........... $15

Quesabirrias ..........$15

Quesadilla.............. $15

Poor Boy's Riverside Inn

Scène LUS Internationale

Sweet Potato Beignet Balls........ $7

Fish Taco with Fries .....................$11

Alligator Balls with Fries .............$12

Grilled Gator Bites with Fries......$12

Crab Cake Balls with Fries ..........$14

Norbert's Restaurant

Scene LUS Internationale

Boudin.................................................$6

Meat Pie..............................................$7

Pork Jambalaya..................................$10

Fried Catfish with Fries.....................$11

Crawfish Etouffee with Fried Fish....$14

Caroline's Cookies

Scene Francosphere CODOFIL

Brownie Sandwich.....................$4.50

Wedding Cake............................$4.50

Chocolate Chip..........................$4.50

Cookies & Cream.......................$4.50

Biscoff ........................................$4.50

Aww Shucks

Scène Francosphère CODOFIL

Chicken Tenders...............$10

Fried Oysters.....................$12

Fried Turkey Wing.............$12

Garlic Crab Fries................$14

Smoked Shrimp Skewers.$14

Patacón

Scène Francosphère CODOFIL

Mini Tres Leches Cake...............$6

Ground Beef Empanada...........$6

Cheese Tequenõs.......................$10

Potatoes & Cheese Pastelitos...$10

Patacón.......................................$12

Umami Bites

Scène Ochsner Lafayette General Fais Do Do

Braised Pork Wonton Tacos.............$13

Chicken & Chorizo Wonton Tacos...$13

Vietnamese Spring Rolls..................$13

Veggie Black Bean Wonton Tacos...$13

Chicken & Cilantro Potstickers........$14

Pork & Ginger Potstickers...............$14

Lagneaux's

Scène Ochsner Lafayette General Fais Do Do

Boudin..........................$6

Seafood Jambalaya.....$10

Alligator Bites..............$12

Seafood Au Gratin......$12

Shrimp Poboy..............$12

KOK Wings & Things

Scène Wellcare Lafayette

KOK Loaded Fries (BBQ & Ranch)... $8

Glazers (fried Hawaiian rolls........... $8

Wings.................................................$10

KOK Chicken Krakling......................$12

Loaded Fish Sliders.........................$12

Clambeaugh's

Scène Wellcare Lafayette

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo..........................$12

Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya.....................$12

Red Beans & Rice with Sausage...................$12

Crawfish Etouffee..........................................$13

Smothered Okra with Chicken & Sausage..$13

Pho Home

Scène Wellcare Lafayette

Vietnamese Shrimp & Pork Egg Rolls....$9

Fried Shrimp Cakes..................................$10

Dumplings (Pork or Chicken)..................$12

Chicken Curry with Baguette.................$13

Shrimp & Crawfish Fried Rice.................$14

Bayou Bao Co.

LUS LA Craft Biergarten

The Bayou Bao...........................................$10

Veggie Dumplings ....................................$12

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich...............$13

Korean Fried Chicken on Mac & Cheese..$14

Mimi's Thai Eats

LUS LA Craft Biergarten

Chicken on a Stick.......$5

Eggrolls.........................$5

Papaya Salad................$10

Pad Thai....................... $14

Mimi's Special Plate.... $15

Deuce's Taste of the South

LUS LA Craft Biergarten

Brisket Bombs..............................$8

Smoked Sausage on a Stick........$8

Smoked BBQ Sandwich...............$10

BBQ Loaded Fries.........................$11

Loaded Smoked Mac & Cheese..$11

Geauxsicles

Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine

Classic Crantastic.................................$5

Classic Strawberry Chance..................$5

Classic Summertime............................$5

Premium: Mojito...................................$6

Premium: Featured Festival Flavor.....$6

Fezzo's

Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine

Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce....$7

Sausage Poboy ................................$9

Fried Fish Combo.............................$10

Creamy Crawfish Mac & Cheese....$11

Fried Fish with Etouffee..................$12

Destination India

Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine

Samosa...............................$7.50

Cauliflower 65....................$9

Chicken 65 .........................$10

Butter Chicken with Rice..$12

Chicken Biryani..................$12

Bon Creole

Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine

Red beans & Rice with Sausage......$8

Crawfish Poboy.................................$12

Crawfish Spinach Boat.................... $12

Shrimp Poboy....................................$12

Jambalaya by Shake

Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine

Shrimp Au Gratin Balls...............$8

Boudin Balls................................$8

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo.......$8

Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya..$8

Seafood Gumbo..........................$8

Blu Basil

Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine

Fried Egg Rolls............................$10

Fried Dumplings.........................$11

Sriracha Kimchi Fries..................$12

Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice......$12

Poké Geaux

Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine

Flaming Tuna...........$11

Shrimp Tempura.....$11

Wasabi Coast...........$11

Zesty Salmon...........$11

Cajun Bowl...............$12

Mandez's Seafood

Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine

Beignet Fries......................$10

Cajun Garlic Street Corn...$10

Voodoo Crawfish Rolls......$13

Duck Empanadas...............$15

Five Mile Eatery

Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine

Chia Pudding Cup.....$8

Spring Salad..............$10

3 Bean Bowl...............$10

Bayou Bahn Mi..........$13

BBQ Burger Sliders...$15

Cafe Habana City

Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine

Cuban Tamale......................................$6

World Famous Cuban Sandwich.......$11

Media Noche (Midnight Sandwich)..$11

Ropa Vieja (Cuban shredded beef)...$13

Zeus

Amazon Music Pavillon de Cuisine

Bom Bom Fries...................$9

Chicken Shawarma Wrap..$13

Falafel Wrap........................$13

Gyro Wrap...........................$13

Spicy Chicken Wrap............$13

Rotary International

Sonic Scène des Jeunes

Chips..........$1

Cookies.......$1

Hot dog......$2

Sonic

Sonic Scène des Jeunes

Single flavors (16 oz)........$5

Signature flavors (16 oz)..$8