Free bike parking for Festival Internationale goers

Festival Internationale is next week and parking has the possibility of being a hassle.

Instead of driving, you might want to consider biking.

Lafayette Consolidated Government and Bike Lafayette are working together to provide free bike parking for festival goers.

The parklet will be located in the closed off section of Congress Street, right in front of the Main Lafayette Public Library.

The services are being provided free of charge, but donations to Bike Lafayette are encouraged.

"This year the bike corral is going to be located in front of the main library in the parklet area, in a closed down section of Congress Street. This is a collaborative effort between Bike Lafayette, LCG and Trail. Providing all of the labor and logistics. Trail is providing all of the bike racks and LCG is providing all of the barricades and security," President of Bike Lafayette, Andre Angelle said.